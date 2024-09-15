Rennes routs Montpellier 3-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has beaten Montellier 3-0 in the French league with goals from Ludovic Blas, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Albert Gronbaek. It was Rennes’ second win this season. Montpellier is in last place after three defeats in four matches. PSG stayed in command at the top of the standings with a fourth win on Saturday. Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in the 3-1 win against Brest. PSG has a two-point lead at the top.

