Rennes routs Montpellier 3-0 in French league, Nakamura scores late winner for Reims

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has beaten Montellier 3-0 in the French league with goals from Ludovic Blas, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Albert Gronbaek. It was Rennes’ second win this season. Montpellier is last after three defeats in four matches. PSG stayed in command at the top of the standings with a fourth win on Saturday. Keito Nakamura scored the winner in added time as Reims won 2-1 at Nantes on Sunday and Toulouse beat Le Havre 2-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.