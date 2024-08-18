Rennes routs big-spending Lyon 3-0 in French league

Rennes dominated big-spending Lyon with a 3-0 victory in Ligue 1 thanks to goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud, Amine Gouiri and Henrik Meister. Lyon struggled despite its spending on new signings like Georges Mikautadze and Moussa Niakhaté. Mikautadze missed a penalty, and Niakhaté was at fault for two of the goals. Auxerre marked its return to Ligue 1 with a dramatic 2-1 win over Nice, secured by a stoppage-time goal from Lasso Coulibaly.

