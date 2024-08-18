Rennes routs big-spending Lyon 3-0 in French league

By TOM NOUVIAN The Associated Press
Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud gestures during the French League One soccer match between Rennes and Lyon at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

Rennes dominated big-spending Lyon with a 3-0 victory in Ligue 1 thanks to goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud, Amine Gouiri and Henrik Meister. Lyon struggled despite its spending on new signings like Georges Mikautadze and Moussa Niakhaté. Mikautadze missed a penalty, and Niakhaté was at fault for two of the goals. Auxerre marked its return to Ligue 1 with a dramatic 2-1 win over Nice, secured by a stoppage-time goal from Lasso Coulibaly.

