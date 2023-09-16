Rennes rallies from 2 goals down to draw 2-2 with Lille. Struggling Lens loses to Metz

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has rallied from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Lille and remains unbeaten in the French league after five games. Lille went ahead through 17-year-old center half Leny Yoro in the 33rd minute. Yoro’s shot in the 62nd was well saved and Bafodé Diakité followed up to make it 2-0. Rennes right back Lorenz Assignon pulled a goal back in the 74th and then set up striker Ibrahim Salah for a 90th-minute equalizer. Lille is in fifth place and Rennes is seventh. Struggling Lens remains winless after losing 1-0 at home to promoted Metz which climbed above Rennes into sixth place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.