Rennes misses chance to make up ground in Auxerre draw

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Rennes has missed an opportunity to make up ground in the race for Champions League spots by drawing with struggling Auxerre 0-0 in the French league. Rennes produced a lackluster performance. It waited until the 55th minute to test Auxerre goalkeeper Ionut Radu with a low drive from Baptiste Santamaria. Auxerre stretched its unbeaten run in the league to six games to move out of the relegation zone. Rennes stayed in fifth place, four points outside the top three spots.

