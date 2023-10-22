Rennes loses 2-1 at Lorient after Omari horror show in French league

LORIENT, France (AP) — Warmed Omari has endured a nightmarish afternoon, scoring an own goal and giving the ball away for the other, as Rennes lost ground in the race for European spots after a 2-1 defeat at Lorient in the French league. Lorient snapped a five-game winless streak to move out of the relegation zone while Rennes stayed eighth with just one win in its last eight games. The ninth round ends later Sunday with Lille vs. Brest, Nantes vs. Montpellier, Toulouse vs. Reims, Monaco vs. Metz, and Lyon vs. Clermont. On Saturday, Nice had taken the provisional lead by edging Marseille 1-0 while defending champion Paris Saint-Germain moved into second place with a 3-0 rout of Strasbourg.

