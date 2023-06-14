Renfroe’s HR keys three-run sixth, Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from Double-A Frisco earlier in the day. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. At 38-31, they are seven games over .500 for the first time since May 27, 2022.

Los Angeles added three more runs in the ninth, two on Zach Neto’s homer.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times – single, double, two walks and an intentional walk – extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He scored twice and stole his 10th base of the season.

The Rangers have lost three straight and five of six.

Jimmy Herget (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jaime Barria, who allowed all three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Carlos Estevez recorded the final two outs, leaving runners at first and third, for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

White followed starter Cody Bradford, who limited the Angels to one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, throwing 64 pitches. Bradford was also recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Round Rock to fill in for Jon Gray, unable to start because of a blister.

Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager each homered among three hits for Texas. Lowe’s was a two-run homer in the third inning, Seager’s leading off the fifth. The Rangers managed only three other hits.

Angels CF Mike Trout was given the night off. … Angels 1B Brandon Drury played one night after earning a one-game suspension for making contact with plate umpire Ramon de Jesus by appealing the suspension. Drury said he made inadvertent contact. … To make room for Bradford and White, Texas optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA) comes off his lone victory, limiting the Chicago Cubs to one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight last Thursday.

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14), who spent 6½ seasons with the Angels (2015-21), hasn’t lost a home start since May 9.

