Reneau scores career-high 34, leads Indiana over Kennesaw State 100-87

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Malik Reneau scored 34 points, setting a career high for a second straight game, to lead Indiana to a 100-87 victory over Kennesaw State. Reneau matched his best effort on the boards with 11 rebounds to finish off his first double-double for the Hoosiers (10-3). He made 13 of 19 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 11 free throws, adding four assists and five of Indiana’s 18 turnovers. Reneau had 25 points last time out in Indiana’s 83-66 victory over visiting North Alabama. Simeon Cottle led the Owls (9-5) with 21 points.

