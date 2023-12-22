Reneau scores career-high 25 to lead Indiana over North Alabama 83-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Malik Reneau scored a career-high 25 points and Indiana cruised to an 83-66 victory over North Alabama. Reneau, who has scored in double figures in every game but one this season for the Hoosiers (9-3), sank 10 of 14 shots. He made all four of his 3-point attempts and his only free throw, adding seven rebounds. Dallas Howell hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Lions (6-7).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.