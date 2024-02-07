Reneau, Galloway combine for 51, Leal scores last 5 and Indiana rallies to beat Ohio State 76-73

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway combined for 51 points, Anthony Leal scored the last five points and Indiana rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Ohio State 76-73. Jamison Battle made a pair of free throws to give Ohio State its last lead, 73-71, with 37 seconds left. Leal answered with a corner 3 with 22.4 seconds remaining. Battle turned the ball over on the next possession and Leal sealed it at the free-throw line. Reneau scored 26 points to go with a career-high 14 rebounds for Indiana (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten). Galloway scored 25 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.