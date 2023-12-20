Reneau blocks a shot at the buzzer and Indiana overcomes a 15-point deficit to beat Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Walker tied a career high with 18 points, Malik Reneau blocked a shot at the buzzer and Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Morehead State 69-68. Indiana trailed 64-49 with 8:58 remaining. But the Hoosiers scored the next 17 points, taking their first lead — 65-64 — since it was 16-15. The Eagles missed nine consecutive shots during the run. Walker made two free throws with 1:55 remaining, but his teammates went 1 for 4 the rest of the way to keep Morehead State in it. Dieonte Miles made a hook shot in the lane with 48.5 seconds left to pull the Eagles within one point. After Indiana missed two free throws, Jordan Lathon dribbled down the clock before taking a long jumper that was deflected by Reneau.

