Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past Miami (Ohio), 76-57 in final tune-up before Big Ten opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau scored 19 points and Oumar Ballo posted his 35th career double-double as Indiana pulled away in the second half to post a 76-57 win over Miami (Ohio) in the Hoosiers’ final tune-up before opening Big Ten Conference play. Indiana won its third straight after dropping back-to-back decisions to Louisville and No. 3 Gonzaga and is 6-0 on its home floor. The Hoosiers host Minnesota in the conference opener Monday.

