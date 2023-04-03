Rendon suspension reduced to 4 games by MLB, appeal dropped

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball for his altercation with a fan last week. Rendon says he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games. Rendon grabbed a fan’s shirt through the bars of a railing last week and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

