Rendon suspended 5 games by MLB for interractions with fan

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball for his interactions with a fan last week. If Rendon appeals the decision by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill, he would remain eligible to play until the appeal is decided by special assistant John McHale Jr. Rendon grabbed a fan’s shirt through the bars of a railing last week and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

