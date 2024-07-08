Rendon activated off injured list by Angels after missing 68 games due to strained left hamstring

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat leadoff Monday night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers. Rendon missed 68 games after he strained his left hamstring while running out an infield hit during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on April 20. He remained in Southern California last week while the Angels were on a six-game road trip and faced live pitching on Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium. Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs in 19 games. He has played in only 167 games and missed 408 since the start of the 2021 season.

