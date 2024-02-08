Renderings show a modern stadium in a ballpark village could be the next home for the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox’s next home could be a modern stadium in a ballpark village type of setting in the city’s South Loop. Renderings released Wednesday by the team and the company that owns the land show an open-air ballpark surrounded by large green spaces and restaurants, businesses and residences on a 62-acre parcel called “The 78.” The ballpark would be closer to downtown and offer views of the city’s famed skyline. Guaranteed Rate Field would be redeveloped into a soccer stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.