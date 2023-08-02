Renard, Le Sommer rested for France’s 6-3 win over Panama in Women’s World Cup Group F finale

SYDNEY (AP) — France captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugénie Le Sommer were given a break in the 6-3 win over Panama on Wednesday that earned Les Bleus top spot in Group F at the Women’s World Cup.

Renard and Le Sommer scored France’s only two goals in the first two group games of the tournament; both in a 2-1 win over Brazil.

France coach Hervé Renard said ahead of the group finale he’d be cautious with his veteran defender Renard, who has had limited practice because of a calf muscle injury.

France risked being eliminated if it lost to Panama, Brazil beat Jamaica, and Jamaica edged France on tiebreakers.

None of those things came into calculations.

France's Wendie Renard gestures to the crowd following the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tertius Pickard

France conceded early before racing to a 4-1 lead at halftime. Kadidiatou Diani finished with a hat trick as France returned to scoring form, finishing the group stage unbeaten with eight goals and four conceded.

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw to secure second spot in the group — with a 1-0 and two scoreless draws — and advance to the knockout round for the first time.

