Renard back to coach Saudi Arabia after Mancini exits

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Herve Renard has been hired to coach Saudi Arabia for a second time. Renard posted on social media on Saturday, “I’m back.” The Frenchman most recently coached the France women until after the Paris Olympics. He was previously in charge of Saudi Arabia from 2019-23. He succeeds Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the role on Thursday. Renard was the Saudi coach at the 2022 World Cup when it pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by beating Argentina, the eventual champion.

