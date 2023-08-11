Remco Evenepoel gives Belgium its first men’s trial world champion in cycling

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, centre, with the gold medal, Italy's Filippo Ganna, left, with the silver medal and Great Britain's Joshua Tarling with the bronze medal after the Men Elite Individual Time Trial on day nine of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling, Britain, Friday Aug. 11, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Goode]

Remco Evenepoel gave Belgium its first men’s time trial world champion on Friday, holding off two-time champion Filippo Ganna and young upstart Josh Tarling on a brutal ride to Stirling Castle. Evenepoel won the world road race title last year but was unable to defend it last weekend on a course that hardly suited his style. Evenepoel had been targeting the time trial all season, and his performance in winning it at the Giro d’Italia confirmed his status as one of the favorites. Ganna finished 12.28 seconds back for silver and the 19-year-old Tarling took bronze in his first world championships at the elite level.

