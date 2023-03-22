Rematch terms proving a stumbling block for Fury-Usyk fight

LONDON (AP) — The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is on shaky ground with the boxers seemingly unable to agree to rematch terms. Usyk promoter Alex Krassyuk says the Ukrainian’s team ended negotiations because Fury was “putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal.” Fury promoter Frank Warren responded by saying the breakdown in talks has happened because of a dispute over the split of earnings from a rematch. Warren said he hopes negotiations can resume. Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF champion. Fury is the WBC titleholder.

