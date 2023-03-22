Rematch terms proving a stumbling block for Fury-Usyk fight

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Tyson Fury is only interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk to become undisputed world heavyweight champion if he gets 70% of the earnings from the bout. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

LONDON (AP) — The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is on shaky ground with the boxers seemingly unable to agree to rematch terms. Usyk promoter Alex Krassyuk says the Ukrainian’s team ended negotiations because Fury was “putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal.” Fury promoter Frank Warren responded by saying the breakdown in talks has happened because of a dispute over the split of earnings from a rematch. Warren said he hopes negotiations can resume. Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF champion. Fury is the WBC titleholder.

