Relive the biggest modern NHL brawl through the words of those who were involved

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators started with a stick swing in their previous game. It ended with an NHL-record 419 penalty minutes, 21 fighting majors, 20 ejections and a handful of misconduct penalties. Those involved explain 20 years later how it all went down. It’s a story of retribution, respect and chaos that perfectly sums up old-school hockey. And everyone acknowledges nothing like it will ever happen again at that level.

