Reliever Yimi García and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $15 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press that right-hander Yimi García is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays, agreeing to a $15 million, two-year contract. The 34-year-old García was traded from Toronto to Seattle on July 26 for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher/outfielder Jacob Sharp. He had a 6.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Mariners. He was 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves overall this year in 39 games and 39 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.