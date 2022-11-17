Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. The right-hander in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.