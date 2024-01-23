Reliever Robert Stephenson and Angels finalize $33 million, 3-year deal

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson winds up to deliver to a Texas Rangers batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson has agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels announced the deal Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, for the 30-year-old Stephenson, who joins his fifth major league team.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson has agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The 30-year-old Stephenson joins his fifth major league team. Stephenson split last season between Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, going 3-4 with one save, a 3.10 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 appearances. He was particularly adept at missing bats: His 46.5% swing-and-miss rate was the third-best in a big league season since 1988.

