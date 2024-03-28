Reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa traded to the Boston Red Sox from Tampa Bay Rays for cash

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa, of Japan, walks to the dugout in the fifth inning during a spring training baseball game at Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Hernandez]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash. Uwasawa had a 13.03 ERA in 9 2/3 innings over four spring training appearances, allowing 14 runs and 15 hits that included three home runs. He walked eight and struck out nine. The 30-year-old right-hander agreed in January to a $25,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract.  If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $225,000 salary while assigned to the minor leagues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.