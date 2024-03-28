Reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa traded to the Boston Red Sox from Tampa Bay Rays for cash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash. Uwasawa had a 13.03 ERA in 9 2/3 innings over four spring training appearances, allowing 14 runs and 15 hits that included three home runs. He walked eight and struck out nine. The 30-year-old right-hander agreed in January to a $25,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract. If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $225,000 salary while assigned to the minor leagues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.