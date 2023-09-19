Reliever Matt Moore claimed by Marlins off waivers from Guardians

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins claimed left-handed reliever Matt Moore off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians to solidify their bullpen for the last 10 days of the regular season. Miami’s bullpen The Marlins’ bullpen has a 4.19 ERA, 18th among the 30 teams. The 34-year-old Moore began the season with the Los Angeles Angels and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 31. After beginning his career as a starter in Tampa Bay and San Francisco, Moore has transitioned into a reliever the past two years. Moore is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances with the Angels and Guardians.

