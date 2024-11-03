Reliever Lou Trivino’s $5 million team option declined by New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Trivino’s $5 million club option has been declined by the New York Yankees, making the right-hander a free agent after he missed his second straight big league season following an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Trivino was acquired from Oakland on Aug. 1, 2023, along with right-hander Frankie Montas for left-handers J.P. Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman. Trivino made one spring training appearance in 2023, had Tommy John surgery that May 3 and returned the mound this Aug. 14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.