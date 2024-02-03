Reliever Keynan Middleton and St. Louis Cardinals finalize $6M, 1-year contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton has agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. The team announced Saturday that the 30-year-old Middleton joined the organization as its 10th pitching addition this offseason. Middleton will earn $5 million in 2024 and the Cardinals have a $6 million option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. He has played seven seasons in the majors with the Angels, Mariners, Diamondbacks, White Sox and Yankees.

