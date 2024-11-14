Reliever Justin Wilson and Red Sox agree to $2.25 million, one-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract. Wilson can earn an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $150,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Boston also said it had hired Chris Holt as bullpen coach. A 37-year-old reliever, Wilson was 1-5 with a 5.59 ERA in 46 2/3 innings over 60 games for Cincinnati this year, striking out 51 and walking 13. He had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses for reaching 60 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.