Reliever José Cisnero and Los Angeles Angels agree to $1.75 million, 1-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reliever José Cisnero and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract. A right-hander who turns 35 on April 11, Cisnero was 3-4 with two saves and a 5.31 ERA in 63 games last year in his fifth season with Detroit, striking out 70 and walking 25 in 59 1/3 innings. He allowed a career-high 10 home runs, up from six in 2022. Cisnero is a 13-17 with a 3.99 ERA in seven seasons with the Houston Astros and the Tigers, striking out 275 and walking 130 in 259 1/3 innings.

