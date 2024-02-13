Reliever Jason Adam goes to arbitration with Tampa Bay Rays for second straight year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam tried to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration for the second year in a row, asking a panel for a raise to $3.25 million instead of the team’s $2.7 million offer. A 32-year-old right-hander, Adam was 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances over 56 relief appearances last season. He struck out 69 and walked 20 in 54 1/3 innings. Adam was awarded a $1,775,000 salary last year instead of the team’s $1.55 million offer. The last players to win hearings in consecutive years were Collin McHugh and Trevor Bauer.

