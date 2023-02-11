Reliever Jason Adam beats Rays in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million. Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season. He struck out 75 and walked 17 in 63 1/3 innings. He earned $1.15 million. Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson and Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez. Players and teams have split six decisions.

