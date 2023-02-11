Reliever Jason Adam beats Rays in salary arbitration

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam beat Tampa Bay in the first of four arbitration cases involving the Rays and will get $1.775 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.55 million. Adam was 2-3 with a career-low 1.56 ERA and a career-best eight saves in 67 relief appearances last season. He struck out 75 and walked 17 in 63 1/3 innings. He earned $1.15 million. Tampa Bay also is awaiting decisions in the cases of relievers Ryan Thompson and Colin Poche and outfielder Harold Ramirez. Players and teams have split six decisions.

