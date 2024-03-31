Reliever Jake Cousins acquired by Yankees from White Sox for cash

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Jake Cousins has been acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago White Sox for cash. The 29-year-old had a 4.82 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over nine relief appearances for Milwaukee last year, allowing five runs, 10 hits and 10 walks with seven strikeouts He was 3-2 with a 6.35 ERA in 29 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville and Sugar Land and the Arizona Complex League Brewers. Cousins in 3-1 with a 3.08 ERA in three major league seasons with the Brewers.

