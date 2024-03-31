Reliever Jake Cousins acquired by Yankees from White Sox for cash

By The Associated Press
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jake Cousins looks on during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, June 3, 2023. Cousins was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, March 31, 2024, for cash. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Jake Cousins has been acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago White Sox for cash. The 29-year-old had a 4.82 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over nine relief appearances for Milwaukee last year, allowing five runs, 10 hits and 10 walks with seven strikeouts He was 3-2 with a 6.35 ERA in 29 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville and Sugar Land and the Arizona Complex League Brewers. Cousins in 3-1 with a 3.08 ERA in three major league seasons with the Brewers.

