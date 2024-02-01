Reliever Hector Neris and Chicago Cubs finalize $9 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Reliever Héctor Neris and the Chicago Cubs have finalized a $9 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes option and performance bonuses that could increase its value to about $22 million over two seasons. The 34-year-old right-hander gets a $9 million salary this year, and the agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2025. The option could become a player option depending on Neris’ 2024 performance. Neris went 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 71 games with Houston last season.

