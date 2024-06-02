Reliever Drew Smith back with Mets after missing almost 6 weeks with shoulder soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Reliever Drew Smith has been activated from the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets after recovering from right shoulder inflammation that’s sidelined him since April 23. Smith made five one-inning relief appearances from May 8-31, four for Triple-A Syracuse and one for Class A Brooklyn. A 30-year-old right-hander, Smith is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings over 10 games with the Mets this season. New York optioned left-hander Josh Walker to Triple-A Syracuse following Saturday’s 10-5 loss to Arizona.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.