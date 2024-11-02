Reliever David Robertson declines $7 million mutual option with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has declined his $7 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers, triggering a $1.5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. Robertson agreed in January to a one-year contract that included a $10 million salary, of which $5 million was deferred without interest. The 39-year-old right-hander was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 72 innings over 68 appearances, striking out 99 and walking 27.

