Reliever Colten Brewer acquired by Yanks from Rays for cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Colten Brewer was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash. The trade was announced Thursday. The 30-year-old has made one major league appearance since 2020, a one-inning outing for Boston at Houston on May 31, 2021. He was 1-1 with one save and a 4.76 ERA in 36 relief appearances last year for Kansas City’s Triple-A Omaha farm team, striking out 42 and walking 18 in 39 2/3 innings, then was released on Aug. 3. He allowed an unearned in eight relief appearances for the Rays during spring training.

