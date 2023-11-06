Reliever Brad Hand’s $7 million mutual option declined by Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Brad Hand’s $7 million mutual option was declined by the Atlanta Braves, allowing the reliever to become a free agent. Hand gets a $500,000 buyout as part of a contract that wound up paying him $4 million. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star was acquired from Colorado on Aug. 1 and went 2-2 with a 7.50 ERA in 20 games for the Braves. The option originally was a team option but became mutual because of the trade. Hand was 5-3 with a 5.53 ERA overall in 60 games this year.

