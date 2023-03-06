Reliever Brad Hand guaranteed $2M in deal with Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Brad Hand is guaranteed $2 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and the three-time All-Star would make $11.5 million over two years if he starts this season in the major leagues and pitches at least 60 games annually. The left-hander, who turns 33 on March 20, has a $1.5 million salary this year. The contract includes a $7 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout. The option would become a mutual option if Hand has at least 25 games finished this year or is traded during the season.

