Relief for Ten Hag as Man United holds Liverpool to 0-0 draw at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United has held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s team was knocked off the top of the table by Arsenal. Erik ten Hag’s United soaked up the pressure at Anfield and goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a string of saves to earn a valuable point in a match that saw Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time for dissent. Arsenal had provisionally moved to first place after a 2-0 win against Brighton earlier Sunday. And the Gunners will now remain top ahead of their visit to Anfield next Saturday. United went into this game with speculation hanging over Ten Hag’s position after 12 defeats in all competitions and elimination from the Champions League.

