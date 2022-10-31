Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious

MADRID (AP) — There is some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata. Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league. Atlético’s initial description of the injury was a “contusion,” and it later said he had an edema on the soft tissue of his ankle. Atlético says the progress of Morata’s recovery will determine when he will return to training. He was not expected to play in the Champions League match at Porto this week.
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, right, and Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby challenge for the ball during the group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernaandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, left, and Yannick Carrasco, right, challenge for the ball with Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri during the group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernaandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata taks a shot at goal during the group B Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez