Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen can win his third straight Formula One title at the Qatar Grand Prix. And he can do it on Saturday. Verstappen will secure the title if he finishes sixth or higher in the sprint race. That could leave Sunday’s main Grand Prix race as something of an afterthought. Winning the title in a 19-lap sprint rather than the main event could be a little awkward for F1 and for Verstappen. He has previously argued the format should be scrapped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.