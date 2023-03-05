Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin loses 4-1 at Leverkusen

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s hopes of edging away from the Bundesliga’s relegation zone have been wrecked in a 4-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong starred for Leverkusen as it bounced back from two league games without a win with a convincing display of attacking soccer. Sardar Azmoun, Frimpong, Diaby and Amine Adli all scored. Hertha remains just one point ahead of the bottom four teams. Leverkusen climbed to ninth. Wolfsburg hosts Eintracht Frankfurt later Sunday.

