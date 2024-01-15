Relegation-threatened Empoli fires Andreazzoli in 2nd coaching change this season

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Empoli has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli with the club one spot above last place in Serie A for its second coaching change this season. No replacement was immediately announced. The move came two days after Empoli lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona, another club in the drop zone. The Tuscan team has won just three of 20 matches. The 70-year-old Andreazzoli had signed a one-year contract with Empoli in September to replace Paolo Zanetti. It’s the fifth coaching change in the Italian league this season.

