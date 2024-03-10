Relegation-threatened Burnley throws away 2-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Relegation-threatened Burnley threw away the chance of three much-needed points as its 2-0 halftime lead turned into a 2-2 draw at West Ham in the Premier League. Former England striker Danny Ings struck in second-half stoppage time for his first Premier League goal in more than a year against his former club Burnley. A long-range strike from David Datro Fofana and an own-goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos had put Burnley, which had not scored for a month, two up at halftime. Lucas Paqueta halved the deficit right after the break. Burnley is 19th and 10 points from safety with 10 games remaining.

