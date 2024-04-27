Relegation-threatened Burnley salvages draw at Man United with late penalty

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Zeki Amdouni’s 87th-minute penalty has earned relegation-threatened Burnley a 1-1 draw at Manchester United to increase the spotlight on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag and his stuttering team. Antony looked to have pushed Burnley further toward the English Premier League drop on Saturday with a 79th-minute opener only for the otherwise impressive United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give away a late penalty that was converted by Amdouni. There were boos at the full-time whistle from some of the home faithful at Old Trafford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.