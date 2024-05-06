Relegation-haunted Union Berlin pulls plug on Nenad Bjelica and rehires Marco Grote as interim coach

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has fired Nenad Bjelica as coach and re-appointed Marco Grote in an interim capacity in a bid to save the team from relegation. Grote becomes interim coach of the Bundesliga club for the second time this season after taking over from long-time favorite Urs Fischer, who was fired in November after a 14-game run without a win. The 51-year-old Grote will again be assisted by Marie-Louise Eta and Sebastian Bönig for the final games of the season. Union travels to Cologne on Saturday, a must-win game for the hosts to avoid being the second team relegated after last-place Darmstadt. Union then plays Freiburg on the final day.

