Relegation-fighting Southampton fires manager Nathan Jones

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has fired manager Nathan Jones after a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton that left his team in last place in the Premier League. Fans called for Jones to be sacked as Southampton conceded two late goals against an opponent playing with 10 men for more than an hour. The announcement comes barely three months after Jones took charge as the replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

