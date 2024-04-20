Relegation-fighting Burnley routs last-placed Sheffield United 4-1

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Burnley has thumped last-placed Sheffield United 4-1 and moved within three points of safety in the English Premier League. Goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon in the space of two minutes at the end of the first half at Bramall Lane put Burnley in charge on Saturday. The Blades threatened a comeback when Gus Hamer pulled one back early in the second half but further goals from Lyle Foster and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson ensured Burnley maintained its impressive recent form of only one loss in seven games. Vincent Kompany’s team has taken 10 points during that run.

