Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

By The Associated Press
Burnley's head coach Vincent Kompany gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett]

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Rayan Ait-Nouri denied Burnley a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the Premier League. Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed Burnley ahead in the 37th minute at Turf Moor but Ait-Noori scored his third goal in four games in first half stoppage time. Vincent Kompany’s team pushed for a winner that would have moved it one point behind 18th-place Luton. But Burnley had to settle for a draw that saw it cut further adrift of safety after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win against Fulham.

