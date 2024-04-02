Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Rayan Ait-Nouri denied Burnley a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the Premier League. Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed Burnley ahead in the 37th minute at Turf Moor but Ait-Noori scored his third goal in four games in first half stoppage time. Vincent Kompany’s team pushed for a winner that would have moved it one point behind 18th-place Luton. But Burnley had to settle for a draw that saw it cut further adrift of safety after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win against Fulham.

